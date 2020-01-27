|
|
(News story) Howard J. Crowe, a lover of all things aviation who built the Erie Aerodrome airport near Erie, Mich., died Friday at Kingston Care Center in Sylvania. He was 81.
Mr. Crowe had developed health complications from Parkinson's disease, for which he was diagnosed in the 1990s, according to his children, Anita Convery and John Crowe. Mr. Crowe lived at his home in Erie Township until 2009, at which point he moved into the care center.
"Dad was a larger-than-life character," Ms. Convery said. "He enjoyed life. He enjoyed the journey, the adventures."
Mr. Crowe was born Nov. 18, 1938 in Toledo to Melvin and Maxine Crowe. He graduated from Macomber High School in 1956 and served in the Marine Corps, Ohio Air National Guard, and Army Reserves. He was married for 17 years and had two children before a divorce in 1979.
While in high school, he studied printing, and worked for Mullin Insurance Agency for several years. But his true love was for mechanics, especially cars and planes.
"Our garage was quite the happening place," his son said.
Some of his projects included rebuilding a 1936 Ford, restoring a 1961 Corvette, flying his own stunt plane, an AT-6D Texan, and building his own airport, the Erie Aerodrome off Telegraph Road, in 1985.
Mr. Crowe's brother started getting into flying in the late 1960s, his son said, and from there, Mr. Crowe started getting flying certifications for various aircraft, got his flight-instructor's license, and worked for a time as an instructor and recruiter for aviation programs.
He was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and was licensed to test planes for the organization. On one such flight, his son remembered, Mr. Crowe had taken him flying and the engine gave out over their house in Toledo.
Mr. Crowe was able to land the plane behind Start High School, but it being a Saturday with people playing baseball on school grounds, a crowd watched Mr. Crowe, his son, and a friend take the wings off the plane, load it onto a station wagon, and drive it away.
Mr. Crowe was a confident person, according to his son. He once put on his resume that he could do anything except have a baby.
"It was pretty darn close to the truth," his son said.
Part of his father's love of flying, he said, came from his desire to challenge himself.
Ms. Convery added that Mr. Crowe just loved the sky. He went sky-diving as a young man, and did a tandem jump 10 years before he died.
"He loved being out in the blue sky," she said.
Beyond flying, his children described their father as authoritative and a man who commanded respect. He taught them discipline and to work hard at everything they do. He was a man who liked to travel, but had an affinity for the city where he and his children grew up.
"He did some traveling in his lifetime, but Toledo was home," Ms. Convery said.
Surviving are his daughter, Anita Convery; son, John Crowe; brothers, Ray Crowe and Dale Crowe, and four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd., Temperance. A funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance.
The family suggests tributes to Ohio Living Hospice in Toledo, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, or St. Joseph Church in Erie.
This is a news story by Kate Snyder. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6282.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 27, 2020