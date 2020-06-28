Howard James Jones, Sr.Howard James Jones, Sr., age 74, of Erie, Michigan passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1945 in Marion, Ohio to the late Earl and Stella (Miller) Jones.Howard was apart of the United States Army and served as a medic during the Vietnam War. For 8 years, He was a member of the VFW Post 3925 of Erie, Michigan, a member of the Vietnam Veteran's of America, and The American Legion. Howard worked for GM for 30 years. During his time at GM Howard owned and took care of rental properties and belonged to the Real Estate Investors Association for 35 years.Left to cherish Howard's memory is his wife, Mary Alice; son, Howard Jones, Jr.; siblings, Helen Redmond and Vernon Jones; and many nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his siblings, Lois Jones and Ernest Jones.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made out to The Toledo Hospital.Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300).To share memories and condolences with Howard's family please visit our website.