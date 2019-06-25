|
Howard John Peace
Howard J. Peace, 63, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Howard was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 23, 1955 to Grover and Rosemary (Grill) Peace. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Howard was a lifelong boater and member of the Harbor View Yacht Club. Howard was proud of his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Howard is survived by his children, Jamie Clark, Julie (Matt) Gomoll, and Howard (Misty) Uribe; mother, Rosemary Peace; grandchildren, Trevor Clark, Madison and Morgan Gomoll, Vincent, Isabella, and Lillian Peace-Uribe; and wife, Patricia Uribe – Peace. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Tammie Heard; and grandson, Shawn Clark.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the .
