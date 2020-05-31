Howard Keith Carpenter
1948 - 2020
Howard Keith Carpenter

Howard K. Carpenter, 71, of Leigh Acres, FL, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1948, in Toledo, OH, to Howard and Cora Carpenter. Howard served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years and as a crab fisherman.

Howard is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Zalar and granddaughters, Gabriella, Alanis and Morgan. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
