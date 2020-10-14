1/
Howard Ray Conley
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Ray Conley

12-06-1952 - 10-09-2020

Howard Ray Conley, 67, of Toledo, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. He was born in Toledo on December 6, 1952 to James and Ann (Hughes) Conley, Sr. He would attend trade school, specializing in subcontracting and carpentry. Later, on May 10, 1975, Howard would marry his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen (Sopko) Conley. He loved anything hands-on, whether it be working on cars, fishing, fixing things, and teaching others how to do those things. Music was also important to Howard, he enjoyed listening to country and classic rock.

Howard is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Jason and Bryan Conley; daughters, Melissa (Chance) Wylie and Darlene (Sean) Steedley; grandchildren, Dustin, Tristyn, Kylie, Shannon, Jaspen, Kara, Lauren, Sean Jr., Shane, and Kayla; brother, Sequoyah (Karen) Conley; sister, Cathie Dutton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sid, Judy, Patricia, Billy and Brenda.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 15th at 11a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Restlawn Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved