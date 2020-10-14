Howard Ray Conley12-06-1952 - 10-09-2020Howard Ray Conley, 67, of Toledo, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. He was born in Toledo on December 6, 1952 to James and Ann (Hughes) Conley, Sr. He would attend trade school, specializing in subcontracting and carpentry. Later, on May 10, 1975, Howard would marry his wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen (Sopko) Conley. He loved anything hands-on, whether it be working on cars, fishing, fixing things, and teaching others how to do those things. Music was also important to Howard, he enjoyed listening to country and classic rock.Howard is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Jason and Bryan Conley; daughters, Melissa (Chance) Wylie and Darlene (Sean) Steedley; grandchildren, Dustin, Tristyn, Kylie, Shannon, Jaspen, Kara, Lauren, Sean Jr., Shane, and Kayla; brother, Sequoyah (Karen) Conley; sister, Cathie Dutton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sid, Judy, Patricia, Billy and Brenda.Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Holland-Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio (419-865-8879). Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 15th at 11a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Restlawn Cemetery.