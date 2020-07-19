Howard Raymond BoyceHoward Raymond Boyce, 93, of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with His Lord on February 17, 2020. Howard passed peacefully at home while holding his daughter's hand.Howard was born on April 30, 1926, to Earl and Lucile Boyce. The oldest of 4 siblings. Howard graduated from Whitmer High School in 1945. While in high school, Howard met his sweet heart, Jean Alice Ressler. They were married on April 3, 1948. Howard and Jean were married for 69 years until Jean's passing on December 10, 2017. Howard had a passion for flying and became a member of a flying club. During this part of his life, Howard flew his wife and close friends on many vacations throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. Howard worked for Toledo Edison for 37 years. After retiring, Howard and Jean enjoyed traveling in their motor home to Alaska and other parts of the US. One highlight of their travels was a trip to Bethlehem to see the birth place of Jesus. Howard was a kind soul with a strong faith and believed in the power of prayer. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church (Toledo) for 64 years.Howard is survived by his daughter, Karen Hawkins (Toledo); his son, Kevin (Jeanean) in Eagle River, AK; six grandchildren, Heath, Aaron (Jodi) Hawkins, Kristi (Chris) Hayward all of Toledo, Nathan Boyce, Kevin (Aimee) Boyce, and Ben Boyce of Anchorage AK. Howard and Jean were blessed with 5 great grandchildren, Jaxson and Jacoby Hawkins, Noah, Alivia and Klayton Boyce. Howard's family will forever miss him and hold memories and traditions of their father/grandfather within their hearts. His guidance and faith will carry on through his legacy.Friends will be received to celebrate the lives of both Howard and his wife, Jean, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:00 am in the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. A memorial service celebrating the life of Howard will be held at 11:00 am. Memorials may be given to Our Saviour Lutheran Church. Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby. (419-473-1301).