Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park East Funeral Home Braselton Chapel
5257 Highway 53
Braselton, GA 30517
(706) 622-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Bamberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Robert Bamberg Jr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Robert Bamberg Jr. Obituary
Howard Robert Bamberg, Jr.

Howard Robert Bamberg, Jr., age 81, of Jefferson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Mr. Bamberg was born on June 10, 1938 in Crown Point, IN to the late Howard Robert, Sr. and Irma Bamberg. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeannie Symons Bamberg.

Mr. Bamberg attended Indiana University and served in the Navy Reserves. He is a former Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge and was the Director of Satellite Operations for Hickory Farms.

He is survived by his daughters, Christina Richard of Flower Mound, Texas, Laura Bamberg-Clark of Jefferson, Georgia, Dana Bamberg of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary and Sydney Richard of Flower Mound, Texas, Hailey and Alexander Clark of Jefferson, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the at https://www.alz.org/

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of local arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now