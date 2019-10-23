|
|
Howard Robert Bamberg, Jr.
Howard Robert Bamberg, Jr., age 81, of Jefferson, Georgia passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Mr. Bamberg was born on June 10, 1938 in Crown Point, IN to the late Howard Robert, Sr. and Irma Bamberg. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeannie Symons Bamberg.
Mr. Bamberg attended Indiana University and served in the Navy Reserves. He is a former Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge and was the Director of Satellite Operations for Hickory Farms.
He is survived by his daughters, Christina Richard of Flower Mound, Texas, Laura Bamberg-Clark of Jefferson, Georgia, Dana Bamberg of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary and Sydney Richard of Flower Mound, Texas, Hailey and Alexander Clark of Jefferson, Georgia.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019