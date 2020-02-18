|
Howard S. Bigelow, Jr.
Howard S. Bigelow Jr., 85, of Toledo, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, in Foundation Park Care Center. He was born on January 20, 1935, to Howard and Mary Elizabeth Bigelow Sr. Howard was a self-employed general contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Alice; daughter, Terri Marie and sister, Carolyn Reuss. He is survived by sons, Jay and Johnny Bigelow; grandsons, Alex and Joey; as well as brother,, Dale Bigelow and sisters, Marilyn S. Graybill and Jackie (Burton) Murray.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1702 Upton Ave. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020