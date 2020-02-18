Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295

Howard S. Bigelow Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard S. Bigelow Jr. Obituary
Howard S. Bigelow, Jr.

Howard S. Bigelow Jr., 85, of Toledo, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, in Foundation Park Care Center. He was born on January 20, 1935, to Howard and Mary Elizabeth Bigelow Sr. Howard was a self-employed general contractor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Alice; daughter, Terri Marie and sister, Carolyn Reuss. He is survived by sons, Jay and Johnny Bigelow; grandsons, Alex and Joey; as well as brother,, Dale Bigelow and sisters, Marilyn S. Graybill and Jackie (Burton) Murray.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1702 Upton Ave. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -