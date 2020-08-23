1/1
Howard Steven Sample
1960 - 2020
Howard Steven Sample

Howard Steven Sample died August 13th, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. He was born in Detroit on August 9th 1960 to Howard J. and Ann E. Sample. He attended Saint John's Jesuit High School in Toledo, and went on to earn a degree in accounting at Miami University in 1982. He continued his education at The University of Toledo earning an MBA in accounting in 1989. In recent years he had volunteered his time at The University of Michigan Hospital. He lived in Toledo for most of his life.

Steve as he was known to his family, was an avid chess player from an early age. He competed in chess games with players across the United States exchanging moves via post-cards, before the arrival of the internet. He studied the game and its history constantly, and would frequent national chess tournaments. He was a voracious reader and had an incredibly sharp mind when it came to historic events, political figures, and exact dates! It's a trait that was noticed by almost everyone he met.

Howard was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two brothers, Russell of Lancaster PA and Martin of Milford NH; along with relatives across Ontario, in Detroit and in the Ann Arbor area. He also leaves behind his friend and nurse, Glenda.

Final arrangements will be made through the Coyle Funeral Home with a memorial to be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Toledo Public Library, 325 N Michigan St., Toledo, OH 43604.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
