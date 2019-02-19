Services Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 (419) 893-7686 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 View Map Visitation 10:15 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Maumee , OH View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Maumee , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Howard Teifke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Howard Teifke

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Howard Teifke, 93, a longtime Maumee city councilman, bowling alley owner, and community volunteer who was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II, died Friday at his Maumee home.



He had congestive heart failure, said his wife of nearly 56 years, Teresa Teifke.



Mr. Teifke served on the Maumee City Council for 16 years, from 1984 through 1999, the last two years as council president. Over the years, he also was a member of the Maumee Planning Commission until about 2017, when he was 92 and decided to "hang it up," Mrs. Teifke said.



"He was generous and welcoming," Mrs. Teifke said. "He was so outgoing. He was very genuine. And he just never had a bad word to say about anybody."



Mr. Teifke also owned Timbers Bowling Lanes in Maumee since 1968. During most of that time he also ran the business - from the time he bought it and until December of 2017, when he semiretired and handed it over to his son Marty to run.



He finished his final Maumee City Council meeting in December of 1999. "Moving to Maumee was the best move I ever made," he told The Blade at the time.



In 1994, Mr. Teifke was honored by the Maumee Chamber of Commerce as the city's Outstanding Citizen of the Year.



"Howard is very warm and outgoing," then Chamber of Commerce President Bill Vaughn said at the time. "Every person who deals with Howard will tell you his integrity is the highest. Everybody likes him and he gets things done."



A 1994 Blade article described him as "a gregarious fellow who has run a bowling alley and served on the city council with equal amounts of unrestrained enthusiasm" and who was committed to improving life in Maumee both as a public servant pushing for municipal recycling programs and as a booster of children's baseball and softball teams.



During his terms on council he said he witnessed with pride as the city developed Arrowhead Park, which features commercial, retail, and office use with warehousing and light manufacturing.



On the down side, he attended his share of agonizing council meetings after Toledo's attempt in 1987 to buy, annex, and develop land in Monclova Township. The deal wound up in court, with Maumee and Toledo later attempting to work out a compromise plan.



"I thought that could have been a great move, but it didn't work out that way," said Mr. Teifke, who was retiring from his council post. "We spent a lot of money."



Mr. Teifke moved to Maumee from Oregon when he bought Timbers Bowling Lanes. A resident talked him into running for council in 1983. He was elected to a term that began in 1984.



Earlier that year, a Republican resigned as council president to allow then-council member Tim Wagener, a Democrat, to move into the slot and succeed Democrat Steve Pauken, who resigned and left the state.



Council members and city officials had good things to say about Mr. Teifke.



Richard Krieger, then the city administrator, called him "a steady influence" at Mr. Teifke's last council meeting: "Howard, it has been a special treat working and serving with you. I will miss you." Council member Jenny Barlos said, "He has been a calming influence on a lot of us and I appreciate his guiding influence."



Mr. Teifke was also involved in numerous professional and civic groups.



Over the years, he volunteered at and donated to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, St. John's High School, and Notre Dame Academy.



In 1994, he received the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Maumee Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Teifke is an inductee into the Ohio Bowling Hall of Fame and the U.S. Bowling Congress Hall of Fame.



Mr. Teifke was born Oct. 26, 1925, in Fremont to Albert and Anna Teifke.



In 1942, he graduated from Fremont Ross High School and then attended Ohio State University. He was on the university's football team, playing center on the offensive line.



In 1944, Mr. Teifke volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps. He went through initial training in Texas and was then shipped to Italy, where he served in the 376th Heavy Bombardment Group.



He flew 25 combat missions as an upper-turret gunner in B-24 Liberators.



Mr. Teifke was honorably discharged in December, 1945, with the rank of sergeant. After the war, he returned to Ohio State, graduating in 1949 with a bachelor's degree in education.



He taught math and coached baseball and football at Waite High School.



In 1953, he left Waite to enter the bowling business.



For many years, he coached and sponsored girls' and boys' softball and baseball teams, even after his children no longer participated.



"It's good for the kids to learn teamwork and getting along with each other, to be involved to the point where you had to be there. If you made a commitment to play, you stayed for the whole season," he told The Blade in 1994.



Through good seasons and bad, he taught generations of children to stick with their commitments.



"I always say, 'If you start something, you got to finish it.'" he said. Having stuck it out with public service, he was in his sixth term and 11th year in the city council at the time.



In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and bowling. An accomplished bowler, he threw a 300 game in a city tournament in 1972.



Mr. Teifke was a longtime member of St. Joseph, where he was an usher and served on the school council and parish council.



His other memberships included the American Legion Post 320 in Maumee, Rotary Club of Maumee, the Maumee Uptown Business Association, and the Greater Toledo Bowling Proprietors Association, where he was a past president.



Surviving are his wife, Teresa Teifke; sons, Michael, Martin, and Matthew Teifke; daughter, Melissa Teifke-Pollock; eight grandchildren, and a great-grandson.



Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, and at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph, where the funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the Maumee Rotary Club, or the church.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries