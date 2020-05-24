Howard W. "Bill" Williamson. Jr.
Howard W. "Bill" Williamson, Jr. age 93 of Toledo passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Eleanor Jennings Care Center, Rossford. He was born September 4, 1926 in Toledo to Dr. Howard and Florence (Thompson) Williamson, Sr. After graduating from Waite High School he entered the US Navy and served during World War II. After the military he retired from the Toledo Police Department as a Lieutenant after 34 years of service. A 32nd degree Mason, he was a member of the Harbor Light Masonic Lodge and a former Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 123.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn; and sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Donald Garn. Surviving is his son, Howard W. "Bill" (Carol) Williamson III; daughter, Jeanne (James Stevenson) Lynch; grandchildren, Brian (Brandy) Williamson, Scott (Melissa) Williamson, William (Kim) Hatch III, Renee (Richard) Wesolowski, Nicholas (Erin) Hatch, Sr.; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private with interment in Toledo Memorial Park. Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 River Rd. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.