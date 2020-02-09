Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Whiteford Wesleyan Church
10285 Sylvania Petersburg Road
Ottawa Lake, MI
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Whiteford Wesleyan Church
10285 Sylvania Petersburg Road
Ottawa Lake, MI
Howard Wayne "Howdy" Dashner


1939 - 2020
Howard Wayne "Howdy" Dashner Obituary
Howard Wayne "Howdy" Dashner

Howard Wayne "Howdy" Dashner, 80 of Temperance, MI died February 8, 2020. Born October 5, 1939 to John B. and Ruth (Gary) Dashner. In 1957 he graduated from Bedford High School. He married Judy C. Maraugha on August 19, 1960.

Howdy was employed with Verizon for over 25 years retiring in 2001. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting , camping but mostly spending time with his family and making memories. In his later years, Howdy could be seen on the streets of Temperance on his "Hoveround" chair.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Dashner.

Howdy is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Kim (Dennis) Eighmey, Howard "Butch" (Carrie) Dashner; grandchildren, Eric, Ethin, Kaileen (Derek) McKinney and Logan; great-grandson, Reid McKinney; brother, John (Janice) Dashner.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12 at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road. (at Jackman), Temperance, MI from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services on Thursday, February 13, 2020 will begin at 10:00 a.m. instate followed by 11:00 am Praise Service at the Whiteford Wesleyan Church, 10285 Sylvania Petersburg Road, Ottawa Lake, Michigan 49267.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Whiteford Wesleyan Church.

www.pawlakfuneralhome.com

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
