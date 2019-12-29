Home

Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Howard Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard William Hall


1931 - 2019
Howard William Hall Obituary
Howard William Hall

Howard William Hall, born February 16, 1931, in Toledo, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Saint Luke's Hospital.

Howard was many things in his 88 years. Lester and Pearl (Reed) Hall called him son. Robert, LaDonna, and Rita called him brother, and he was Uncle Howard to many.

In 1949, Whitmer H.S. called him graduate. In 1955, the United States Navy called him veteran honorably discharged as Boatswains Mate, Third class aboard the USS Sigourney. Dana Spicer called him retired in 1996 following nearly thirty years of employment. Barbara Lee (Prentice) Hall called him husband for 49 years. Kathy, Konnie, Howard, David, Lori, Sheri, Joni, Jon, and Cory called him Dad. 24 called him Grandpa, 13 called him Great-Grandpa. Howard was the Captain of "Daddy's Bouy" he was the Silver Fox, and some even called him Dale.

Zion Lutheran Church, 22 N. 2nd Street, Waterville, Ohio 43566 (419 878 0266) called him member, neighbor, and friend, and will host a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 A.M.

Most of all he loved and was loved, and now Jesus calls him mine.

Memory Eternal - we all love you and will miss you!

Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer - Southwest Chapel. To share memories and condolences with Howard's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
