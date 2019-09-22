|
Howard Wuest
Howard Francis Wuest, 91, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away at The Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Thursday, September 19th. He was born November 4, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, to Roy and Ethel Wuest. Upon graduation from Central Catholic High School he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was a dedicated employee of the B&O Railroad, retiring after 30 plus yrs. Howard remained an active member of the Army Reserve, retiring as a Lt. Col.
He is survived by his wife of 62 yrs, Joan Wuest; daughters Ann (Tom) Hunt and Amy (Rick) Roman; grandchildren Jessica Simpkins (Brian Reed), Andy Simpkins, Lizzie (Bob) Johnson, and David Simpkins; Great grandson Leo Johnson. He was preceded in death by his infant son Joseph, daughter Sue Ann Wuest, parents Ethel and Roy Wuest, brothers Danny Wuest, Jerry Wuest, and sister Lois Quinn.
Howard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Detroit Tigers, Toledo Mudhens, and The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame Football.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, in Oregon, on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2-7p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019