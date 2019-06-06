|
|
Hudson Utley
Sunrise: Nov. 3, 1943
Sunset: June 2, 2019
Hudson was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Johnnie Marilyn; brothers, Thomas and Charles Utley; and his daughter, Valerie G. Utley.
Hudson worked for L.O.F. until he retired in 2016 after putting in over 50 years of service to the company and the community.
He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae Utley; children, Victoria Vonda Mc Cree-Bald (Frank), Vania (Isaac) Kathleen Underwood, Spencer (Tamika) Todd Utley, Shea Tudor Utley, Sovine (Leigh) Tanze Utley; brothers, Robert and Willie Joe Utley; sister, Carolyn Utley; 16 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Hudson will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 AM at Rossford First Baptist Church, 167 Bergin St, Rossford, Ohio. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019