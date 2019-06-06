The Blade Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossford First Baptist Church
167 Bergin St
Rossford, OH
Hudson Utley Obituary
Hudson Utley

Sunrise: Nov. 3, 1943

Sunset: June 2, 2019

Hudson was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Johnnie Marilyn; brothers, Thomas and Charles Utley; and his daughter, Valerie G. Utley.

Hudson worked for L.O.F. until he retired in 2016 after putting in over 50 years of service to the company and the community.

He is survived by his wife, Willie Mae Utley; children, Victoria Vonda Mc Cree-Bald (Frank), Vania (Isaac) Kathleen Underwood, Spencer (Tamika) Todd Utley, Shea Tudor Utley, Sovine (Leigh) Tanze Utley; brothers, Robert and Willie Joe Utley; sister, Carolyn Utley; 16 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Hudson will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 AM at Rossford First Baptist Church, 167 Bergin St, Rossford, Ohio. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019
