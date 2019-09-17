|
|
Hugh M. Connally Sr.
Hugh Connally Sr., of Curtice, Ohio, only son of Gordon and Evelyn Connally of New Hope, Alabama and born August 12, 1935 went to his heavenly home on September 15, 2019.
Hugh leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Wanda Evon (Burrough). Hugh and Wanda were married on June 12, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio. He was employed as a group leader with LOF for 33 years retiring in 1987. Hugh was a man of many talents, excellent carpenter, mechanic and jack of all trades. He enjoyed fishing, his birds, tractor collecting/restoration, gardening, canning and his special canine buddy, Turbo. Hugh was a Mason and a member of the Paragon Lodge.
In addition to wife, Wanda Evon; surviving are his son, Hugh "Butch" Jr. (Deb); daughters, Stacey McLaughlin and Pamela Connally; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Lisa), Jess (Siehra), Vince (Ashley), Cody and 6 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm, where Paragon Lodge Services will be held at 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Allen Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Promedica Hospice.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019