Hugh V. HeapsHugh Vaughn Heaps, age 71, passed away on June 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Hugh was born in Jellico, TN to Frank and Alene Heaps. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1967 and served his country in the United States Army. Hugh married Sue Wiezbenski April 24, 1971 in St Hedwig Church. He worked at Champion Spark Plug and Exel Logistics until retiring in 2014.Hugh enjoyed fishing with his nephew Andy and drinking beer with friends in his man cave. He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, Dad, and Pa and will hold a special place in our hearts. We will meet again in heaven.Surviving are his dedicated and loving wife Sue; children, Joey (Stephanie) and Jennifer (Neil) Price; grandchildren, Delaney, Finley, and Grady; brother, Jerry (Mary Ann); niece, Suzie (Gary) Sommer. Hugh is also survived by his wife's loving family; mother in law, Christine Wiezbenski; brothers in law; sisters in law; and many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Alene; sisters, Glena Bruce and Stella Wodarski; and brother, Frank Heaps Jr.The family would like to especially thank Dr. Vogel and Dr. Kasunic for their caring friendship throughout the years. Hugh's family would like to also thank the Promedica Flower Rehab and Promedica Ebeid Hospice staff for their outstanding care and concern for Hugh, as well as our entire family. The family requests that any contributions be made to Promedica Ebeid Hospice Center.Private military honors were rendered by the U.S. Army. Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio assisted the family.