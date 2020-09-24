Hunter Mac Mikenzie Pachell
August 12, 1993 - September 21, 2020
Hunter Mac Mikenzie Pachell, 27, of Perrysburg, passed on September 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Hunter will be remembered for both his sense of humor and infectious laugh that could be recognized even in a crowded room. Hunter filled those around him with happiness. If you had the privilege of meeting him, you knew he would become an immediate friend who always had your back.
Hunter Mac Mikenzie Leslie was born in Toledo, Ohio to Terri (Leslie) Pachell and adopted by Jay Pachell. Hunter graduated from Perrysburg High School in 2012 where he wrestled and played lacrosse. He went on to Bowling Green State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Marketing/Communications in 2018. While at BGSU Hunter played lacrosse and joined the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and for a time, served as their President. After college Hunter moved to Dallas, Texas and worked as a Client Success Manager for Gannett.
Hunter loved spending time with friends, going to concerts, gaming, traveling and had a passion for cooking and eating Asian cuisine. Earlier this year he was able to visit Ireland, France and England with the help of his friends, family and the Toledo Police Department.
Hunter is survived by his parents, Jay and Terri; sister Skyler; maternal Grandmother, Aida Leslie; Aunts and Uncles, Gerri (Brian) Walczak, Lori (Mark) Byczynski, Lisa (Tim) Riley, Kim (Scott Dickson) Pachell, Becky Pachell, and Brian (Josh) Pachell; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gerald Leslie; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Georgia Pachell.
The family would like recognize and thank Hunter's closest friends for their love and support of him before and during his courageous fight. Thank you Mike, Ashley, Nick, Chris, Jack, Brian, Justin, Sophie, Cameron, his Delta brothers and another thank you to the Toledo Police hockey team. We would also be remiss not to recognize his adopted family the Blakely's who would refer to Hunter as the "milk carton kid" if they went too long without seeing him. Thank you to the Walczak family, especially Morgan and Chase for opening your home to care for Hunter.
Friends will be received Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home at 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway Maumee, Ohio on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
