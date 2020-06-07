Mr. Huston Johnson, Jr.Mr. Johnson, Jr., 92, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020, in his home. He was a supervisor for the Hunt-Wesson Corporation 27 years, prior to retirement in 1993. He is survived by partner, Cora Gordon; sons, Lawrence Huston and Kelly Lydell Johnson; 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. respectively, Monday, June 8, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.