Mr. Huston Johnson, Jr.
Mr. Johnson, Jr., 92, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020, in his home. He was a supervisor for the Hunt-Wesson Corporation 27 years, prior to retirement in 1993. He is survived by partner, Cora Gordon; sons, Lawrence Huston and Kelly Lydell Johnson; 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. respectively, Monday, June 8, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Mr. Johnson, Jr., 92, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020, in his home. He was a supervisor for the Hunt-Wesson Corporation 27 years, prior to retirement in 1993. He is survived by partner, Cora Gordon; sons, Lawrence Huston and Kelly Lydell Johnson; 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. respectively, Monday, June 8, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.