Mr. Huston Johnson, Jr.

Mr. Johnson, Jr., 92, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020, in his home. He was a supervisor for the Hunt-Wesson Corporation 27 years, prior to retirement in 1993. He is survived by partner, Cora Gordon; sons, Lawrence Huston and Kelly Lydell Johnson; 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. respectively, Monday, June 8, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Wake
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
