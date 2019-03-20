|
Ian Michael Busack
Ian Michael Busack, 37, of Toledo Ohio passed away on Friday March 15th, 2019. Ian was a proud father of 2 boys and enjoyed golfing with his brothers, being outdoors, tearing apart/rebuilding motors, tinkering in the garage, drawing and camping.
Ian is survived by his wife; Tonya, sons; Camden and Hunter, mother; Dorothy Broyles, brothers; Dan (Michelle) Gilbert, Jim (Tiffany) Busack, sisters; Robbie (Ryan) Wnorowski, Ruth Clark, five nieces and five nephews, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Proceeded in death by his father; Jimmy Busack, grandparents; Warren and Ruth Busack, James and Delores Broyles, and father-in-law Matthew Carens.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Friday March 22, 2019 at Parkway Sports Bar and Grill in Maumee from 5 to 9pm.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019