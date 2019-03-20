Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Parkway Sports Bar and Grill
Maumee, OH
Ian Michael Busack

Ian Michael Busack Obituary
Ian Michael Busack

Ian Michael Busack, 37, of Toledo Ohio passed away on Friday March 15th, 2019. Ian was a proud father of 2 boys and enjoyed golfing with his brothers, being outdoors, tearing apart/rebuilding motors, tinkering in the garage, drawing and camping.

Ian is survived by his wife; Tonya, sons; Camden and Hunter, mother; Dorothy Broyles, brothers; Dan (Michelle) Gilbert, Jim (Tiffany) Busack, sisters; Robbie (Ryan) Wnorowski, Ruth Clark, five nieces and five nephews, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Proceeded in death by his father; Jimmy Busack, grandparents; Warren and Ruth Busack, James and Delores Broyles, and father-in-law Matthew Carens.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Friday March 22, 2019 at Parkway Sports Bar and Grill in Maumee from 5 to 9pm.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
