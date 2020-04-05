|
|
Ica Mae Sutter
Ica Mae Sutter, age 87, a longtime resident of Sylvania and Holland, died April 1, 2020, at The Lakes of Sylvania Senior Living Community surrounded by her loving family. Ica was born June 15, 1932, in Tontogany to the late John and Edythe (Phillips) Huebner. She graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1950 and went on to Bowling Green State University where she majored in Physical Education and became a lifelong member of Delta Gamma sorority. She transferred in 1952 from BGSU to Miami University (Oxford, OH) to be closer to her future husband of 62 years, Jerry C. Sutter. After graduating from MU in 1954, Ica taught gym for a year before officially becoming a U.S. Air Force wife and moving with husband Jerry to Texas for several years as they started their family. Eventually, Ica and Jerry made it back to Ohio where they had two more children, now totaling four. Soon, however Jerry's career with Owens Corning Fiberglas transferred them to Detroit and then to Philadelphia. In Philadelphia, Ica conducted tours of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, and one such Bi-Centennial tour included the Queen of England. Ica and Jerry finally returned to NW Ohio in 1978.
Ica was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon, and Geneva Nursery School Director which was once affiliated with the church. Additionally, she was deeply involved with the Toledo Museum of Art, serving as a Docent and Ambassador. Many know that Ica was an avid golfer, but many don't know that she was a proficient Aerobic Dancing instructor! She and Jerry always loved volunteering in the local Jamie Farr LPGA golf tournament where they made numerous friends. In addition to spending winters at their Sarasota, FL home (often with grandchildren), she and her husband also enjoyed traveling all over the world. This included Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and even the Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway. One of Ica's personal joys was gardening and pampering her rose bushes, but perhaps Ica's greatest joy was spending time with her family, which often included camping in northern Michigan.
She is survived by sons, Steven Sutter (Sue) and Brian Sutter (Jan); seven grandchildren, Amy Sutter Lewis (Ben), John Sutter, Todd Sutter and Meghan Sutter Stockton (Andy), Jessica Bell (Jason), Alexandra Sutter and Jillian Sutter; two great-grandchildren, Keaton Bell and Elise Lewis; and brother, John Huebner (Marilyn). Ica was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Sutter; a son, Randall Sutter; and a daughter, Jennifer Sutter.
Due to the current health pandemic, services for Ica will be held privately with immediate family. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Lakes of Sylvania for their care and comfort during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of NW Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020