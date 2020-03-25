|
|
Ida Lee Waterford
September 9, 1939 - March 22, 2020
Ida Lee Waterford, 80, of Ottawa Lake, MI, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born September 9, 1939, in Canton, MS, she was the daughter of Stanford and Louvenia (Glover) Sims. Ida was employed as a nurse's assistant for the former Darlington House in Toledo for over 25 years. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, playing pool and was an amazing cook. Ida was a member of the Southern Missionary Baptist Church in Toledo, where she was active with the Breakfast Club. She was also an avid Cub's fan.
She is survived by her loving children, Debra Sims, Darren Sims, Gloria Clark, Darnell Waterford, Timothy Waterford, Kenneth (Mildred) Waterford, Matt (Belinda) Waterford and Stephanie Waterford; brothers, Sylvester Sims and Fred (Sheila) Sims; sisters, Ruth Dunomes and Ernestine Sims; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ida was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Carolyn Dekeogh, Dinita Sims; brothers, Cleophus Sims, Eddie Lee Sims; sisters, Rosaline Small, Annie Lee Brown, Mary Henderson; and grandson, Israel.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Southern Missionary Baptist Church, 1222 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607, where private funeral services will follow. Interment in Whiteford Union Cemetery, Whiteford Twp., MI. Memorials may be made to the church.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020