Ida Mae McBrayerIda Mae (Russell) McBrayer, 72, of Toledo, OH died September 19, 2020 at Hospice of NW Ohio in Perrysburg, OH. She was born November 8, 1947 in Chickasaw County, MS to Henry Johnson and Charity Darden. Ida chose God at an early age while attending Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church under the late Rev. Antimore Jackson. Ida recently joined the First Church of God on Collingwood under the leadership of Bishop Robert Culp. Ida united with James "Jimmy" McBrayer, Jr. on December 14, 2006 after having met in 1997.Ida was a longtime, very compassionate and devoted caregiver as a nurse's aide at Foundation Park, and most recently at Concord Care Center. She believed in giving the best of care to all her patients all the time. She loved and devotedly enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. Her passions were cooking good meals, walking in the parks, dancing (especially with her cousin, Cassandra "Cassie" Tano), fishing, watching animal shows and challenging slot machines both on the computer and at casinos and cafes.Ida was preceded in death by her father, Henry Johnson; sons, James Bernard, Robert Jr., and twins, Eric and Andre Russell; brother, Curtis Johnson; a baby sister; and grandparents, Charlie (Buck) Darden and Viola (Noatie) Pulliam. Ida leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, James "Jimmy"; mother, Charity Mae Gunn; children, Pamela Russell (Edward Smith) and David Russell (Therese); grandsons, Deonte (Krontayia) Moss and Robert Russell, Jr.; granddaughters, Ranisha (Thomas) Garner, Desiree Moss, Erin (Brandon) Blevins, Melissa Boone and Teresa Russell; brother, Willie Henry Johnson; daughter-in-law, Tina Russell; special aunt, Mary Darden; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral services to celebrate Ida's home going will be at 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, OH 43613, with family hour beginning at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery.Memorials are suggested to Hospice of NW Ohio.Our sincere thanks to all of the Mercy St. Anne Hospital and Hospice of NW Ohio staff who attended to Ida.