Ida Maria VanTuinen
Ida Maria VanTuinen of Toledo, Ohio, died peacefully in her home on February 9, 2020 surrounded by closest family members, after a six-year battle with leukemia.
Born in 1938 in Romania as it came under Nazi Germany control, after World War II, Ida emigrated to the United States in 1951 with her parents, Stephanie and Anton Pelwecki, and three siblings, Heinz, Gertrude and Siegfried, sponsored by Catholic Charities.
A devoted mother of three—Patricia, Jeffrey, and Kimberley—Ida was a gifted seamstress who received awards for her sewing and knitting prowess (a leading knitting company bought a coat she designed for its national advertising). She took great delight in flowers and gardening, following politics, and had a special relationship with her beloved granddaughter and light of her spirit, Averie, who made Ida's dazzling smile even wider and brighter.
She laughed often and deeply from the heart. With her indefatigable will, joy in living and respect for God, Ida always pursued an active, vibrant life, never letting the hard circumstances of growing up in wartime Europe hold her back. She refused to allow any challenges, even her illness, to defeat her until she finally decided to depart. As a friend of her daughter said in sending condolences, "she was as feisty and fierce as she was beautiful."
Ida is survived by her siblings, Heinz and Gertrude; her three children and granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
During World War II in Europe, Ida and her family were moved from Romania to wartime housing in Salzburg, Austria. She remembers her schoolhouse being bombed, the privation as food was scarce, and her family losing everything after the war. But she also remembers playing on the same German Alpine hills that were filmed in "The Sound of Music."
It is no wonder that Ida cherished a ceramic German-style stein she bought that was decorated with the edelweiss flower, known for its persistent beauty and purity, a national symbol of Romania, Austria and other Alpine nations, and given to loved ones as a promise of dedication.
"Edelweiss," the song in "The Sound of Music," was about loyalty and saying farewell when the time came. In her edelweiss stein, Ida's ashes will always reside as will the memories of this loving and persistent woman. Like the Austrian hills Ida recalled, her beloved will always think of her when their hearts are lonely—and they will be blessed once more.
Ida insisted that there be no formal funeral services. Her family requests that any memorial gifts be made in her name to ProMedica Hospice, which cared for her so well and gracefully, at ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania OH, 43560, or Giving.ProMedica.org.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020