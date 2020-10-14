Ila Jo (Wilson) Lueck
Ila Jo (Willson) Lueck went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. She died in her home surrounded by family. She was born in Ai, Ohio to Clarence and Alice (Welch) Willson on Thanksgiving Day, 1927. She was one of ten children, growing up on a farm. She studied education at Bowling Green State University and started teaching in the Sylvania Public Schools at age 19. While teaching in Sylvania she met and married William Lueck. Together they raised a Christian family in south Toledo where they attended Faith Lutheran Church. Ila Jo served God in a variety of ways over the years at her local church. She obtained two degrees from the University of Toledo in her 40's, and after taking a 14-year hiatus from teaching to raise two children, she taught in Toledo Public Schools until 1989. After retirement she and Bill traveled extensively, and, most importantly, spent quality time with their five grandchildren. Bill died in 1998. Ila Jo's last decade was spent at Wolf Creek Independent Living in Holland, where she developed many strong friendships. During this time she was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church. Ila Jo served the Lord to the end.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, seven sisters and one brother. She is survived by her sister, Beverly (Mike) Puppos of Bend, OR; children, Beth Anne (Mike) Heisey of Worthington, OH, and Tom (Melinda) Lueck of Perrysburg; grandchildren Owen (Teri) Heisey of Bexley, OH, Henry Heisey of Houston, TX, Sam (Hailey) Lueck of Maumee, Joe (fiancée Lilly) Lueck of Houston, TX, and Annie (Luke) Folse of Denton, TX; three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church (405 Sackett St, Maumee) followed by burial at Fulton Union Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. For those unable to attend, the live stream of the service can be found on Maumee United Methodist Church's YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/ozEnIKILiv0
