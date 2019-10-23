|
Ilean Martha "Oma" Labuhn
Ilean M. Labuhn, 88, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ilean was born April 21, 1931 in Casco Township, Michigan to Charles and Clara (Stoecker) Thueme. She was raised on her family farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse for grades K through 8, with the same teacher. Ilean attended 2.5 years of high school in St. Clair but was forced to quit when she lost her eyesight after suffering a severe bump on her head while on a bus trip home from Bible camp. After two years, and help from various eye doctors and treatments, she regained her sight but not well enough to pursue her desired career in nursing. At age 19, she applied to work at the Lutheran Orphans' Home and was accepted at the recommendation of Pastor Ed Schleicher who had confirmed her and was serving as executive director of the Luther Home of Mercy in Williston, Ohio. Ilean worked as the director of the small children's department, where she first met Gerald Labuhn, who was taking care of the Home's "Big Boys" department and serving as student pastor at First St. John Lutheran Church. They were married on June 5, 1954.
Their union was blessed with three boys and three girls. They also served as foster parents to six boys and two girls. Ilean supported her husband in ministry while he served at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Toledo, and pastored Christ Memorial and Gracious Savior Lutheran Churches in Detroit. In 1964, Ilean and Gerald returned to Toledo when he was called to be Executive Director of the Lutheran Orphans' and Old Folks' Home Society, where they both ministered until 1994. During this time, Ilean served on the Lutheran Home Guild, delivered Mobile Meals, taught vacation Bible school, and was a member of the Miriam Circle.
Ilean is survived by her children, Phil (Nancy), Roseanne (Misael) Martinez, Cindy(Dave) Herrera, Beth Labuhn-Allan, Mark (Kerri), and Matt (Gretchen); 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and Goddaughters, Linda Leist and Marie Hagen. She was preceded in death byher parents; husband; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Doris Thueme; brother-in-law, Peter Lukasak; son-in-law, Jeff Allan; niece and Goddaughter, Claudia Kane; and special friends, Pastor Fred and Dorothy Hagen, who were Jerry and Ilean's matchmakers.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, October 28, 2019 at First St. John Lutheran Church, 2471 Seaman Road, Toledo at 11:30 a.m., where the family will receive family and friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment: St. John Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow in the church. Memorials may be directed to First St. John Lutheran Church, Lutheran Home at Toledo (Genacross), or .
Published in The Blade from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019