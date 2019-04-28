Ilias Bekos



Ilias Bekos, 80, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 25, 2019. Ilias was born to the late Christos and Marigo (Tambasis) Bekos in Davia, Arcadia, Greece on February 18, 1939. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Ilias had a green thumb when it came to growing his vegetables. However, his greatest enjoyment was being with his family and friends.



In his final days, Ilias was surrounded by family members who loved him dearly. He was the cherished husband of Ourania, his wife of 50 years, and proud and loving father to his children Maria Bekos, Evangelia Bekos, Crist Bekos and Vasiliki (Peter) Papadopoulos as well as a tender and adoring grandfather to his precious grandson, Christos. He was also a loving brother to Georgia (the late Demetrios) Gouzoulis, the late Panagiotis (Stavroula) Bekos, Nicholas (Mary) Bekos, Theodoros (Dimitra) Bekos, Vasilike (George) Kyriakopoulos and George (Dina) Bekos; and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Friends may visit at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM where Trisagion Prayers will be held at 7 PM. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 802 N. Superior Street, Rev. Larry Legakis officiating. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019