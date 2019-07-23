Imelda L. "Maya" Reynolds



Imelda L. "Maya" Reynolds, age 78, formerly of Kenosha, WI, currently from Toledo, OH, passed away July 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born February 9, 1941 in Cuernavaca, Mexico to Calixto and Mary (Perez) Uribe. She became a U.S. citizen in the 1970's. Maya was employed with Kenosha Memorial Hospital for many years retiring in 1983. She enjoyed gardening and shopping, but the greatest love of Maya's life were her grandchildren and great – grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Maya was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald "Jerry" Reynolds and brothers, Juan and George Uribe. Maya is survived by her children, Renee (Edward) Zalecki, Scott (Jill) Reynolds, Kelly Reynolds, Michael (Beth) Reynolds and Tracy Reynolds; grandchildren, Reanna Pickerign, Scott (Toni Reinke) Pickerign, Alexandra (Richard) Ochsner, Stacey (Justin) Hupp, Pamela (Joel) Ankenbrandt, Samantha (Wes) Lepper, Tyler Ware, Dylan Ware, Cassandra (Chris Castillo) Reynolds and Michael (Alexandra) Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Allison, Norah and Paul Ankenbrandt, Kellan and Maxine Ochsner, Isabelle and Lucy Hupp and Maxine Reynolds; and sisters, Ofelia Perone and Lucy (Art) Forssell.



Private services were held upon the request of Maya.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at St. Luke's Hospital for their compassionate care of Maya.



Memorial contributions may be made to in Maya's memory.



To leave a special message for Maya's family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019