Imogene Delores Banks
Imogene Delores Banks, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Robert L. Banks, Sr; sisters, Josephine Cleaves and Christine Mack; daughters, Mary A. (Keven) Banks-Johnson and Tiffany R. (Rodney) Whitlow; son, Robert L. Banks, Jr; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, preceded by visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel.
http://www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.