Imogene Delores Banks
Imogene Delores Banks

Imogene Delores Banks, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Robert L. Banks, Sr; sisters, Josephine Cleaves and Christine Mack; daughters, Mary A. (Keven) Banks-Johnson and Tiffany R. (Rodney) Whitlow; son, Robert L. Banks, Jr; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, preceded by visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
MAY
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
