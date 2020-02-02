|
Ina M. David
Ina M. David, 86, of Graytown, Ohio died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg, in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born April 4, 1933 in Graytown, the daughter of Ory R. and Della H. (Freimark) Bittner. She was a graduate of Elmore High School. While working for the former Rossford Ordinance, she met her future husband, George J. David and they were married on November 18, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1968.
Ina was a secretary for the Ohio Division of Wildlife for 17 years, retiring in 1996 and had also worked for the Bank of Elmore during the 1970's and at the Title Bureau at the courthouse in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was a devoted member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston, Ohio where she served as Historian of the church. She had also taught Sunday School for many years. When her sons were young she enjoyed watching them play in their sporting events and later in life she liked to watch Ohio State Football games and was a big supporter of her grandchildren in their school activities.
Ina is survived by her sons and their wives, Lee O. (Tracey) David and Raymond G. (Ann) David; grandchildren, Benjamin and Abigail and siblings, Don (Lavonna) Bittner, Ann Pfeiffer and Eva (Dwayne) Hoeft. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation for Ina will be from 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Fish Cemetery, Pemberville, Ohio, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Trinity United Church of Christ, 17955 W. Third St., Elliston, Ohio 43432. The family has suggested memorial donations to the Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020