The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Fish Cemetery,
Pemberville, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
17955 W. Third St
Elliston, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina M. David


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ina M. David Obituary
Ina M. David

Ina M. David, 86, of Graytown, Ohio died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Otterbein of Perrysburg, in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born April 4, 1933 in Graytown, the daughter of Ory R. and Della H. (Freimark) Bittner. She was a graduate of Elmore High School. While working for the former Rossford Ordinance, she met her future husband, George J. David and they were married on November 18, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1968.

Ina was a secretary for the Ohio Division of Wildlife for 17 years, retiring in 1996 and had also worked for the Bank of Elmore during the 1970's and at the Title Bureau at the courthouse in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was a devoted member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston, Ohio where she served as Historian of the church. She had also taught Sunday School for many years. When her sons were young she enjoyed watching them play in their sporting events and later in life she liked to watch Ohio State Football games and was a big supporter of her grandchildren in their school activities.

Ina is survived by her sons and their wives, Lee O. (Tracey) David and Raymond G. (Ann) David; grandchildren, Benjamin and Abigail and siblings, Don (Lavonna) Bittner, Ann Pfeiffer and Eva (Dwayne) Hoeft. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation for Ina will be from 4:00-8:00 PM, Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Fish Cemetery, Pemberville, Ohio, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Trinity United Church of Christ, 17955 W. Third St., Elliston, Ohio 43432. The family has suggested memorial donations to the Trinity United Church of Christ in Elliston or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be made to the family at

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now