Inez E Gorsuch
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Inez E. Gorsuch, age 83, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched on August 20, 2019. Inez was born on October 10, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio, to George and Irene McNutt. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1953 before continuing her education at Mercy College. On February 11, 1956 Inez married Joseph C. Gorsuch and together started a beautiful family they would raise in Maumee, Ohio.
She was the beloved mother of Joseph E. (Cindy), Keith (Eva) and Jeanne (Alan) Carroll, Celena Charles; proud grams of Joe (Ashley), Greg ( Jaime), Nettie, Marty, Mark, Thomas, Summer, Stephanie, Samantha, Alan, Malissa (Josh), Brant (Jen) and cherished great grandma to many who will continue to hear endless stories of her kindness, joy and gramsAbear hugs! Inez was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe and brother, George. Inez touched many throughout her life, starting as a Radiology technician at Maumee Valley Hospital and following through her career at MCO until finally retiring to continue teaching. After, Inez found joy in passing on her vast knowledge at Owens Community College. Rediscovering her passion for the Lord, she volunteered at St. Joseph's Church as an RCIA sponsor and at St. Luke's Hospital as a part of their pastoral care team. She loved God, the theater, gardening, travel, history, one on one lunch dates, crafting and creating spectacular personalized gift wrapping that could never be duplicated or forgotten! Let's not forget the special "hi" notes or postcards just to let you know you were loved! Most of all she loved her family and will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, generous spirit, golden heart, unwavering strength and inspiring example.
A celebration of Inez's life will be held Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, closing the evening with a reciting of the Rosary. Monday August 26th, funeral services will begin at the funeral home with prayers at 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Maumee, Ohio, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St Luke's Hospital Auxiliary or St. Joseph's Church in Inez's memory.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019