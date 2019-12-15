|
|
Inez P. Hunt
May 3, 1928 - Dec. 10, 2019
Inez P. Hunt 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 3, 1928, in Pear Tree Grove, St. Catherine, Jamaica, to Charles and Susan Gibson. She worked as a Nurse's Assistant at the State Psychiatric Hospital here in Toledo, until leaving to take care of her family. She was married to Osbourne for 59 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven siblings and a great-great granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Francis, Angela Hunt and Patricia Newman; son, Silbert Hunt (Jean) of Jamaica; 12 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren; brother, H. Calvin Gibson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Unity of Toledo, 3535 Executive Parkway, Toledo, OH 43606, on Saturday, December 21st, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio or to a . Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019