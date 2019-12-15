Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity of Toledo
3535 Executive Parkway
Toledo, OH
Inez P. Hunt


1928 - 2019
Inez P. Hunt Obituary
Inez P. Hunt

Inez P. Hunt

May 3, 1928 - Dec. 10, 2019

Inez P. Hunt 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 3, 1928, in Pear Tree Grove, St. Catherine, Jamaica, to Charles and Susan Gibson. She worked as a Nurse's Assistant at the State Psychiatric Hospital here in Toledo, until leaving to take care of her family. She was married to Osbourne for 59 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven siblings and a great-great granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Francis, Angela Hunt and Patricia Newman; son, Silbert Hunt (Jean) of Jamaica; 12 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren; brother, H. Calvin Gibson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Unity of Toledo, 3535 Executive Parkway, Toledo, OH 43606, on Saturday, December 21st, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio or to a . Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
