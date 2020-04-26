Ingeborg Marie Louise Mueller Ingeborg Marie Louise Mueller, of Perrysburg, Ohio, born October 11, 1937 in Oldenburg, Germany, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Lakes of Monclova after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. She married the love of her life, Erich Karl Mueller on July 25, 1959. On September 29, 1959, after 2 months of marriage, Erich and Ingeborg, whom he called Miki, arrived in America on the MS Berlin. They started their new life in Indiana where they had their first two children and relocated to Toledo where they added their third son. Inge worked at the Aluminum Foundry in Indiana and then she became a telephone operator for the Academy of Medicine, finishing her career as a phone operator for Owens Illinois. Ingeborg and Erich first joined the American Turners after they arrived in Toledo, Ohio. They were proud to be founding members of the German American Festival Society. Inge loved to sing and sang for over 40 years with the Turners and Teutonia Damenchoirs. She and Erich were proud Chairman of the Potato Pancake Booth at the GAF for almost 20 years with her brother and sister-in-law, Hans and Regina. She was always attending society events and cooking German food for the Auxiliary. Inge was proud to serve as a Mardi Gras Princess and a proud member of the Shady Divas Red Hats where she served as the Queen. She loved to travel, craft and she embroidered masterfully. Her very favorite activity was dancing with Erich. She is survived by daughter, Antje Alexander; sons, Andre' and wife, Starla Mueller, and Axel and wife, Wendy Mueller; cherished "Oma" to 9 grandchildren, Marie Mueller, Jessica (Dana) White, Megan Mueller, Lauren Mueller, Zachary Ziems, Elizabeth Mueller, Sonja Alexander, James Alexander and Maximillian Alexander; and two great grandsons, Ethan White and Archer White; sister Liselotte Wandscher; brothers, Herbert Wandscher (Lori Schuster) and Joachim Dieter (Inger) Schmietenknop of Vancouver, Canada; her beloved sister-in-law and life-long best friend, Regina Wandscher of Perrysburg; countless nieces and nephews, as well as family members still in Germany. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Erich Mueller; her brother, Hans Wandscher; sister, Helmtrud (Mark) Byrne; her mother, Gretchen Wandscher; father, Goerg Wandscher and stepmother, Marie Wandscher. Funeral arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home will be private. A celebration of Ingeborg's life will be held at a later date to be determined. Due to the Covid19 crisis, flowers are not being accepted. The family requests donations be made in memory of Ingeborg Mueller to Heartland Hospice of Northwest Ohi0, 28555 Starbright Blvd, Suite E, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or the German American Festival Society (GAF Society), 3624 Seaman Road, Oregon, OH 43616. www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.