Ira Levison - July 24, 1944 - August 29, 2019; 75 years old, Ira is survived by his wife of close to 50 years, Kathy (Penrod) Levison; his two daughters, Becky (Tony) Rydman and Jill (Scott) Hartford; his five grandchildren, Connor, Elliana, Jake, Cody, and Naomi; his siblings, Jerry (Ann) Levison and Gail (Lee) Kwait and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ira was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Aaron and Rose (Cousin) Levison. He was the youngest of three siblings. Ira grew up in the Old Orchard neighborhood and was a life-long member of Congregation B'Nai Israel. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1962, and went on to study at The University of Toledo where he received his undergraduate degree in education and a masters in school administration. He was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity.
Shortly after graduating from UT, Ira was hired by the Toledo Public Schools and started his teaching career as a math teacher at McTigue Junior High School. Lucky for Ira, there was a cute English teacher named Kathy teaching down the hall. They began dating, and were married in Wauseon, Ohio, on December 27, 1969. When asked how they met, the standing joke was that they met in junior high. Ira loved teaching and administration, and despite his role as disciplinarian, he had the respect of the students. He loved playing tennis, bowling, golf, neighborhood bridge club, Thursday night poker group, and breakfasts with other TPS employees. During his later years when he wasn't able to play tennis or golf anymore, he took up walking. He would walk several miles every day. There were many "Ira sightings" all over town. During his short tenure at the Kingston Residence of Sylvania, he was known by all of the residents for his walking.
Above all, family was most important to Ira. During his entire childhood, his family would gather for Friday night dinners. This tradition was continued through Becky and Jill's high school years creating very close family relationships between the generations. Ira and Kathy enjoyed traveling in their retirement years and were thrilled to spend time with their five grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home on 2426 North Reynolds Road (419-535-5840). Interment at Beth Shalom Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the , or Congregation B'Nai Israel. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Kingston, Toledo Hospital's 7th Floor ICU and Ebeid Hospice.
