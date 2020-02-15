Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Louis Suburban C
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ
Irene (Dalesman) Baker

Irene (Dalesman) Baker Obituary
Irene (Dalesman) Baker

Irene (Dalesman) Baker of Brooklyn, NY, Toledo, OH and Hamilton, NJ died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Kensington Falls Church in Falls Church, VA.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard "Lenny," and her sister, Silvia DiGioia. She was the cherished mother of Ronni (Jonathan) Arden and Steve (Beth) Baker; the loving step-grandmother of Benjamin, Rebecca and Rachel Arden, Jeremy (Kara) Rosen and Andrea (Joshua) Wajcman; adoring aunt and grandaunt of many nieces and nephews; and a loyal and devoted friend.

She loved music, dancing and singing, and especially art. She was a prolific artist and found her greatest joy in painting and encouraging anyone with interest not to be afraid to paint.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ, with burial at Riverside Cemetery, 12 Market St., Saddle Brook, NJ. Shiva will be at the homes of Jonathan and Ronni Arden in Virginia and Steve and Beth Baker in Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice of Vienna, VA, Chabad of Tysons Corner, VA, or .

Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2020
