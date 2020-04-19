Irene Barbara Nagle Irene Barbara Nagle, age 93, of Toledo, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1926 in Toledo, OH to Casimer and Helen (Szymanski) Jankowski. Irene was a graduate of Woodward High School. She began her employment career at LaSalles Department Store downtown as head of the shoe department and as an accomplished sales associate throughout the store. She later worked at the Serendipity Gift and Bridal Shop in the Cricket West shopping center as a Bridal Consultant and head buyer for the Bridal Gift Registry, retiring in 1986. Irene was a longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharist Minister, member of the Altar and Rosary Society, member and past president of the Widow and Widowers Club, and "Renew" bible study group participant. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Nagle III; brother, Robert Jankowski; son, David Nagle; daughter, Laura Lynn Nagle; daughter-in-law, Elaine Marie Nagle; and fiancé, Bob Ringlein. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Johnson, Colleen (Anthony) Grady, and Jeannine Nagle; son, James E. (Dorothy) Nagle IV; sister-in-law, Nancy Jankowski; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial Mass will be offered for Irene at a later date along with a celebration of her life at Farnsworth Metropark in Waterville, OH. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.