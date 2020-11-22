Irene C. Beaudry
Irene Catherine Beaudry, age 94, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 in her home. She was born in New Riegel, Ohio on October 2, 1926.
Irene graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in 1947. She was active in local organizations in the Toledo area in improving nursing home care and all general Geriatric care by serving as the president of Toledo Area registered nurses organization. She served on stroke and rehabilitation committees.
Irene enjoyed the challenge of putting together jigsaw puzzles. Her best accomplishment was the completion of a 5,000 piece puzzle.
She is survived by her two sons, Lawrence (Helen) Beaudry, John (Annette) Beaudry; two daughters, Sister Judy Ann Beaudry, OSF, Karen (Joseph) Printke, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, James Clouse; brother-in-law, Anthony Holman; sister-in-laws, Ruth Bettinger, Phyllis Clouse, and Audrey Gase.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ida Clouse; her first husband, Lawrence B. Beaudry; second husband, William O. Beaudry; son, Charles B. Beaudry; grandson, Charles Beaudry, Jr.; brothers, Alvin, Firmin, Walter, and Herman Clouse; sisters, Esther Strausbaugh, Emma Gase, Alvera Kin, and Helen Holman.
Visitation will be held at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with a private interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's name to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, OH. Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com
