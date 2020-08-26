1/1
Irene Cavas Rousos
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Cavas Rousos

Irene Cavas Rousos passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Temoleon "Tim" George Rousos; her parents, George and Elizabeth Cavas; brothers, John G. Cavas and George F. Cavas; and sister, Marianne Cavas Morgan.

Irene resided in the Columbus area since 2006, and had previously lived in Perrysburg, Ohio and Naples, Florida. It was Irene's lifelong plan to return to the Columbus area to be near her beloved alma mater, The Ohio State University. She was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, she was a member of Sigma Epsilon Phi as a student at The Ohio State University, a Life Member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, and the Wood County Ohio State University Alumni Association where she served as President and as Scholarship Committee Chair, and The Presidents Club of The Ohio State University. She was also a Pet Therapist and Life Member at the Cat Welfare Association in Columbus, OH, a Volunteer at The James Cancer Hospital since 2006, and a member of The Neal Legacy Society of The Ohio State University and The James Ambassador Society of The Ohio State University.

She graduated from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio, earned her Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy at The Ohio State University, and a Master of Arts in Education at the University of Toledo. Irene worked as a Registered Occupational Therapist in Toledo and the surrounding area for 35 years. She was very committed to her career as an occupational therapist.

She was a proud and devoted alumna of The Ohio State University and a proud Buckeye fan. She loved all cats, adopted many of her own throughout her life, and volunteered at many cat shelters in Ohio and Florida. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and wife, and was known and admired for her fierce independence, determination, and quick wit.

She is survived by her brother, Phil (Holly) Cavas; daughter, Elizabeth (Antanas) Dambriunas; son, Gregory (Jennifer) Rousos; granddaughters, Irene Dambriunas, Maria Dambriunas, Elizabeth (Christian) Cain, and Emily (Evan) Fisher; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.

Funeral services will be private, due to Covid-19. The family requests that any tributes be made to The Irene Cavas Rousos Endowment Fund for The OSU Foundation, 660 Ackerman Road, 6th Floor, PO Box 183112 Columbus, Ohio 43218.

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved