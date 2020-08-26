Irene Cavas RousosIrene Cavas Rousos passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020.She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Temoleon "Tim" George Rousos; her parents, George and Elizabeth Cavas; brothers, John G. Cavas and George F. Cavas; and sister, Marianne Cavas Morgan.Irene resided in the Columbus area since 2006, and had previously lived in Perrysburg, Ohio and Naples, Florida. It was Irene's lifelong plan to return to the Columbus area to be near her beloved alma mater, The Ohio State University. She was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, she was a member of Sigma Epsilon Phi as a student at The Ohio State University, a Life Member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, and the Wood County Ohio State University Alumni Association where she served as President and as Scholarship Committee Chair, and The Presidents Club of The Ohio State University. She was also a Pet Therapist and Life Member at the Cat Welfare Association in Columbus, OH, a Volunteer at The James Cancer Hospital since 2006, and a member of The Neal Legacy Society of The Ohio State University and The James Ambassador Society of The Ohio State University.She graduated from Clay High School in Oregon, Ohio, earned her Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy at The Ohio State University, and a Master of Arts in Education at the University of Toledo. Irene worked as a Registered Occupational Therapist in Toledo and the surrounding area for 35 years. She was very committed to her career as an occupational therapist.She was a proud and devoted alumna of The Ohio State University and a proud Buckeye fan. She loved all cats, adopted many of her own throughout her life, and volunteered at many cat shelters in Ohio and Florida. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and wife, and was known and admired for her fierce independence, determination, and quick wit.She is survived by her brother, Phil (Holly) Cavas; daughter, Elizabeth (Antanas) Dambriunas; son, Gregory (Jennifer) Rousos; granddaughters, Irene Dambriunas, Maria Dambriunas, Elizabeth (Christian) Cain, and Emily (Evan) Fisher; and many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.Funeral services will be private, due to Covid-19. The family requests that any tributes be made to The Irene Cavas Rousos Endowment Fund for The OSU Foundation, 660 Ackerman Road, 6th Floor, PO Box 183112 Columbus, Ohio 43218.Online condolences to