(News story) Irene Cavas Rousos, a longtime occupational therapist who employed creativity and her own independent spirit to help others gain self sufficiency, died Aug. 22 at home in Columbus. She was 84.
She had cancer, her daughter, Beth Dambriunas, said.
Formerly of Perrysburg, Mrs. Rousos moved to the Columbus area in 2006 with her husband, Temoleon "Tim" Rousos, a professor emeritus of mathematics at the University of Toledo. She was a dedicated Ohio State University alumna, and organizations in support of the university became part of their social life when the couple relocated. She and her husband also volunteered at James Cancer Hospital.
Mrs. Rousos for much of her career worked at what is now ProMedica Toledo Hospital. She aided psychiatric patients, stroke patients, and those who otherwise needed to relearn how to dress or make a meal or just get used to using their hands again.
"She was always creative and artistic," her daughter said. "Occupational therapy draws on a lot of creativity when you're dealing with a patient."
Mrs. Rousos was upbeat and "had the patience of Job," said Joan Schafer, an occupational therapist colleague at Toledo Hospital.
"No matter what she did, she went after things with enthusiasm and gentleness," Mrs. Schafer said. "She had an insight into people. People were always human, no matter what was going on with them. She could see what people needed. She was loved by everybody there - the nursing staff, the patients."
Mrs. Rousos later worked part time at Lott Industries, the former Medical College of Ohio, and nursing homes as a consultant before retiring about 1990.
The daughter of Elizabeth and George Cavas, she grew up in what is now the city of Oregon. She was a graduate of Clay High School. She was a middle child, and her older sister went to nursing school.
"Her mother instilled in the family, including the girls, they should pursue their goals," her daughter said.
She received a bachelor of science degree in occupational therapy from Ohio State. Campus life inspired her to encourage others to enroll. While in Perrysburg, she was president of the university's Wood County alumni association and led the scholarship committee.
"She was the most devoted Ohio State fan I've ever met. She loved being part of the community," her daughter said. "That meant so much to her, to have that independence, to make such wonderful friends. Some of her best friends were still her best friends many years later."
Mrs. Rousos later received a master of arts degree in education from UT.
Starting in the 1990s, she and her husband spent about half of each year in Naples, Fla. She was a cat lover, had cats as household companions and, in Florida, she volunteered at a cat shelter and took felines to soothe residents of hospices and nursing homes. She was a member of the Cat Welfare Association in Columbus.
She also turned to art, using pastels to depict landscapes and beachscapes, nature scenes,and cats.
"She set up a studio and went to town," her daughter said.
She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
She and her husband married June 15, 1958. He died Sept. 22, 2019.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Dambriunas; son, Gregory Rousos; brother, Phil Cavas, and four granddaughters.
Funeral services were private, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania.
The family suggests tributes to the Irene Cavas Rousos endowment fund for cancer research at the Ohio State University Foundation in Columbus.
