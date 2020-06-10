Irene ChapmanIrene Chapman, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020. Irene was born August 11, 1925, the daughter of Mary and Frank Yarcso. She grew up in East Toledo and attended Waite High School. Irene married the love of her life Bill Chapman on November 21, 1942, at the age of 17 and they were blessed to celebrate their 76th wedding anniversary shortly before Bill died.The last few years she resided at Oakleaf Village, moving from the Westgate area where she resided for many years. Irene worked at Autolite during WWII and later worked in the Credit Department at Sears & Roebuck for over 15 years. She was an excellent seamstress and had hand sewn suits for her husband, Bill and son, Billy, Jr. She was a past member of Bayview Yacht Club and O-Ton-Ta-La Grotto on Secor Road. She and her husband were part of the Grotto Clown Corp for many years. She was also involved with the Sight Center, where her son Billy was actively involved for many years.She was the third of five children and was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Chapman; son, William D. Chapman, Jr.; sisters, Mary Yeagley and Elizabeth Cabanski; and her brother, Frank Yarcso. She is survived by her sister, Peggy Bittner; cousin, Lillian Lasko; numerous nieces and nephews, along with special friends, Mary and Dana Albritton.There are no funeral services scheduled at this time. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Flower Hospital and Ebeid Hospice as well as the staff at Oakleaf Village for the love and kindness they provided to Irene during the last several years. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Sight Center, 1002 Garden Lake Pkwy., Toledo, OH 43614. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Toledo, OH (419-473-1301). Online condolences may be made at