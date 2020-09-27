Irene Russ Corbitt Thompson



Irene Russ Corbitt Thompson, age 96, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Wolf Creek campus of Genacross Lutheran Services. She was born February 13, 1924, in McNeil, Arkansas, to Reverend Hardison and Cora (Johnson) Russ. She was the youngest of 10 children, 8 boys and 2 girls, and the last to pass away. She married Roie Corbitt in 1966 and became stepmom to his 6 adult children and was "Big Mama" to a multitude of grandchildren. Later, in 2000, Irene married Edward Thompson. She was a long time member of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Bapist Church under the pastoral leadership of the late Reverend Samuel M. Coleman, where she served as custodian along side her husband, Roie, for many years. In her latter years she attended Braden United Methodist Church under the pastoral leadership of Reverend Wynston E. Dixon and Reverend Cecil J. Fitzgerald Thompson.



She was proceeded in death by her children, Oralean Corbitt Braddy, Elsie Corbitt Seay, and David Corbitt; and sons-in-law, Walter Braddy, Oliver Brownridge, and Lawrence Seay. She is survived by Maxine Corbitt of Newark, Allene Corbitt Brownridge and Mary Corbitt Dunson of Toledo, and Glenda (Odell) Corbitt Barry of Northglenn, Colorado. She also leaves behind a special cousin and caretaker, Patricia Coleman; neices and nephews of Muskegon, Michigan and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Wolf Creek for the wonderful care over the last five plus years. Irene made the decision early on to donate her body to science to benefit medical research and training.



There will be a celebration of her life at a memorial service in the Spring of 2021, date to be determined.





