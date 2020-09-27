1/1
Irene Corbitt (Russ) Thompson
1924-02-13 - 2020-09-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Russ Corbitt Thompson

Irene Russ Corbitt Thompson, age 96, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Wolf Creek campus of Genacross Lutheran Services. She was born February 13, 1924, in McNeil, Arkansas, to Reverend Hardison and Cora (Johnson) Russ. She was the youngest of 10 children, 8 boys and 2 girls, and the last to pass away. She married Roie Corbitt in 1966 and became stepmom to his 6 adult children and was "Big Mama" to a multitude of grandchildren. Later, in 2000, Irene married Edward Thompson. She was a long time member of Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Bapist Church under the pastoral leadership of the late Reverend Samuel M. Coleman, where she served as custodian along side her husband, Roie, for many years. In her latter years she attended Braden United Methodist Church under the pastoral leadership of Reverend Wynston E. Dixon and Reverend Cecil J. Fitzgerald Thompson.

She was proceeded in death by her children, Oralean Corbitt Braddy, Elsie Corbitt Seay, and David Corbitt; and sons-in-law, Walter Braddy, Oliver Brownridge, and Lawrence Seay. She is survived by Maxine Corbitt of Newark, Allene Corbitt Brownridge and Mary Corbitt Dunson of Toledo, and Glenda (Odell) Corbitt Barry of Northglenn, Colorado. She also leaves behind a special cousin and caretaker, Patricia Coleman; neices and nephews of Muskegon, Michigan and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Wolf Creek for the wonderful care over the last five plus years. Irene made the decision early on to donate her body to science to benefit medical research and training.

There will be a celebration of her life at a memorial service in the Spring of 2021, date to be determined.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved