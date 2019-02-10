The Blade Obituaries
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church,
5240 Talmadge Rd.,
Toledo, OH
Irene Emelia Gardam


1923 - 2019
Irene Emelia Gardam Obituary
Irene Emelia Gardam

Irene Emilia (Ursel) Gardam, age 95, died February 4, 2019 at her home. She was born September 2, 1923 in Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada into a farming family. Irene married Clive Gardam after World War II and they ultimately located in Toledo to establish their family. She enjoyed good health up until the last few months of her life.

In addition to her devotion to family, Irene was an accomplished quilter, talented seamstress, and award winning flower arranger through membership in the Canterbury Garden Club. She was a passionate member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for more than 60 years and helped to write its history. Irene and Clive enjoyed traveling and camping through Europe, Canada and the United States on cruises and in their RVs.

Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Clive M. Gardam. She is survived by her children, Kent (Sandy) Gardam and Kyle (Bill) Meidt; grandchildren, Megan, Shannon (Ian) Smith, Kelsie, Brittney White and Nichole (Steven) Shuler; and great grandchildren, Nolan and Madoc Smith, and T.J. Anapple.

A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5240 Talmadge Rd., Toledo.

Memorial contributions in Irene's name are suggested to the church.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 10, 2019
