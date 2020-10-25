Irene H. (Soos) Durkac
09/21/1928 - 10/21/2020
Irene H. (Soos) Durkac, age 92, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. She was born on September 21, 1928, in Trenton, NJ, to Martin and Margaret (Berta) Soos.
Irene attended Central Catholic High School, and then worked at Tiedtke's Department Store as the bookkeeper. She married her husband, Louis Durkac, on September 6, 1951 and raised their 5 children. Irene worked in the Rossford School System for many years, and was a long time member of All Saints Catholic Church. She was an organist for St. Vincent de Paul Church and Cyril and Methodius Church. Irene and Louis loved to travel all around the U.S. in their motorhome and also enjoyed cruising to the Islands and to Alaska. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will always be missed.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Louis. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Margaret (Brad) Golden, Louis (Chris); Steven (Stephanie), Douglas (Shelly) and Martina (Carlo Bonilla) Durkac. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many friends.
Friends and family will be received at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 1:00-8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery. Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.