1/1
Irene H. (Soos) Durkac
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene H. (Soos) Durkac

09/21/1928 - 10/21/2020

Irene H. (Soos) Durkac, age 92, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. She was born on September 21, 1928, in Trenton, NJ, to Martin and Margaret (Berta) Soos.

Irene attended Central Catholic High School, and then worked at Tiedtke's Department Store as the bookkeeper. She married her husband, Louis Durkac, on September 6, 1951 and raised their 5 children. Irene worked in the Rossford School System for many years, and was a long time member of All Saints Catholic Church. She was an organist for St. Vincent de Paul Church and Cyril and Methodius Church. Irene and Louis loved to travel all around the U.S. in their motorhome and also enjoyed cruising to the Islands and to Alaska. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who will always be missed.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Louis. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Margaret (Brad) Golden, Louis (Chris); Steven (Stephanie), Douglas (Shelly) and Martina (Carlo Bonilla) Durkac. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many friends.

Friends and family will be received at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 1:00-8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery. Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved