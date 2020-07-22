Couldn’t ask for a better neighbor! Took care of us and especially Baby and Cheddar. Pronounced Chedda in her best Eastern accent. They knew where to go if either one broke out of our yard for a little back scratch. She watched our girls grow up and always took interest in what they were up to. Always enjoyed stopping over for a visit to show her the latest pictures. In our hearts forever. Our deepest sympathies. Greg and Tanna Walsh

Greg Walsh

Neighbor