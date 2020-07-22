Irene Helen Baker
Irene Helen Baker, 97, of Sylvania, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at The Grove of Oakleaf Village of Sylvania. She was born on January 6, 1923, to Simon and Rose (Kulcinskus) Savinsky in Worcester, MA. She was married to Donald L. Baker and together they raised 2 sons. She was in the U.S. Coast Guard from May 1944 until December 1946.
Irene is survived by her sons, Donald (Luciana) and David; grandchildren, Timothy White, Andrea (Tim) Grabowski and Arienne Zimmerman; and great grandchildren, Alex and Kaitlin Grabowski. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Due to COVID 19 situation, services will be private. Online condolences towww.reebfuneralhome.com