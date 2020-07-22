1/1
Irene Helen Baker
1923 - 2020
Irene Helen Baker

Irene Helen Baker, 97, of Sylvania, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at The Grove of Oakleaf Village of Sylvania. She was born on January 6, 1923, to Simon and Rose (Kulcinskus) Savinsky in Worcester, MA. She was married to Donald L. Baker and together they raised 2 sons. She was in the U.S. Coast Guard from May 1944 until December 1946.

Irene is survived by her sons, Donald (Luciana) and David; grandchildren, Timothy White, Andrea (Tim) Grabowski and Arienne Zimmerman; and great grandchildren, Alex and Kaitlin Grabowski. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Due to COVID 19 situation, services will be private.

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Couldn’t ask for a better neighbor! Took care of us and especially Baby and Cheddar. Pronounced Chedda in her best Eastern accent. They knew where to go if either one broke out of our yard for a little back scratch. She watched our girls grow up and always took interest in what they were up to. Always enjoyed stopping over for a visit to show her the latest pictures. In our hearts forever. Our deepest sympathies. Greg and Tanna Walsh
Greg Walsh
Neighbor
