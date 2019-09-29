|
Irene J. Berger
Irene J. Berger, 84 of Oregon, Ohio passed away in her residence with her family by her side on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Irene was born in Oregon, Ohio on July 26, 1935, to John & Irene (Szabo) Toth. She was a 1953 graduate of Clay High School. On April 23, 1960, she married the love of her life Melvin Berger. Irene had worked for various drug stores in the area. She was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church Williston where she also sang in the choir for many years. Her real true love was spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Don Leichty; grandchildren, Zachary, Brody, Jacob, Aubrey; brother, John (Cathy) Toth. Irene was a preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mel; sister, Carol Toth.
Private family graveside services were held at Williston Cemetery, Williston. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, Sunshine Children's Home or Ohio Living Hospice.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019