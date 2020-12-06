Irene Keiko Omori
Early in the morning of November 23rd, Irene Omori was peacefully set free of the fog of Alzheimer's and was able to go on to the next life. Born April 11, 1931, on the Big Island of Hawaii to Yasunage and Sumie Yonemura, she grew up on the Kona Coast, on a coffee farm on the flanks of Mauna Loa. She attended Konawaena School and upon graduation in 1949, she left the farm for the University of Hawaii, graduating in 1954 with a BA in Psychology. She then fearlessly left her family and friends and the island life behind and journeyed across the world to the Mainland where she was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Jerry Omori. They were married July 17, 1954 in Bowling Green, Ohio where he had just completed his undergraduate education and award-winning collegiate baseball career (and that's another story). As she adapted to the transition from the idyllic Hawaiian Islands to the farmlands of Northwest Ohio, they soon settled in Walbridge, Ohio and there they raised the four of us: Mike, Glenn, Carol, and Dale. She was a substitute teacher for several years before she became a librarian and for many years was the Head Librarian at the Great Eastern Branch of the Wood Co. Library. In 1978 she and Jerry left Northwest Ohio behind and moved to Oberlin, Ohio where she continued her career in the Oberlin Public and Oberlin College Libraries, retiring in 1987 so she could accompany Jerry in his 'retirement' which consisted of working for an athletic equipment company through which his territory was Hawaii. She often said she'd seen the inside of every locker room in Hawaii (We suggested she might want to rephrase that claim). In 2015, finally and truly retired, they took up residence in Wesleyan Village in Elyria, where Jerry still lives.
As a sports wife and mom, she spent countless hours in the bleachers of innumerable ballfields and gyms around Northwest Ohio cheering for all the teams of Jerry's playing and coaching career and the games and matches of all of us (not uncommonly more than one or two a day depending on the season). Growing up in Walbridge, our house was usually the one where our friend's parents could find their kids if they were unsure of their whereabouts, and she never batted an eye setting an extra place at the table at dinnertime.
She took up and became proficient at golf and developed a killer short game. An excellent and experienced gardener she spent hours caring for and harvesting vegetables and fruit. She thrived in the kitchen, and her potato salad and beef teriyaki are legendary (at least in our family they are). When we were growing up in the 60s, and unlike today, the only place in Toledo you could find sushi was in her kitchen. She loved to travel, and over the years, she and Jerry logged countless miles on return visits to Hawaii and numerous road trips around the United States.
An awesome mom, she was gracious, patient, welcoming and trusting to a fault (although in retrospect she probably knew way more about our youthful misdeeds than she let on and mostly let us slide). She rarely spoke a harsh or negative word about anyone (excepting us when we deserved it). She was open and gregarious and always made close friends wherever she lived or travelled. And when she became a grandmother (her other reason for retiring) she was always available for babysitting and she proudly excelled in spoiling her grandkids, Alix, Hana, Sam and Jack(that's what grandparenting is all about isn't it?)
And now we're sure she's been reunited with all her family who preceded her: Her parents and in-laws; her infant son, Randall Omori; her brother. Ray Yonemura; and sister, Gladys Kunitomo.
And we know she'll be patiently waiting there for all of us and our partners: Nicki (Glenn), Sue (Dale), Laura (Mike); her brother, Larry; and, of course, Dad.
We're looking forward to seeing you again soon, Mom. (But no sooner than absolutely necessary we hope!).
A private memorial service was held for our family at Busch Funeral Home, Elyria, Ohio and condolences may be conveyed at their website. Memorial contributions may be directed to Wesleyan Senior Living Foundation, c/o Wesleyan Village, 807 West Av, Elyria, OH, 44035 or to the charity of the donor's choice
