Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Hosanna Evangelical Lutheran Church,
8353 Monclova Rd
Monclova,, OH
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Irene (St. George) Kruse


1928 - 2019
Irene (St. George) Kruse Obituary
Irene (St. George) Kruse

Irene (St. George) Kruse, age 91, died Thursday October 17,2019. She was under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born August 1, 1928 in Beauty, Kentucky to Alex and Sophia (Depak) St. George. Irene graduated from Whitney High School.

Irene worked at W. T. Grants, Fanny Farmer Candies and J.C. Penney. She attended Hosanna Evangelical Lutheran Church in Monclova, Ohio. She continued her support of Norta Rails to Trails after her husband died. She enjoyed being outside in her garden.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Walter D. Kruse and son, Donald L. Kruse; brother, Alex St. George; sisters, Lola Kosha and Margaret Cieply.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Todd) Bloom; son, Jim (Sherrie) Kruse; daughter­ in-law, Kathy Kruse; grandchildren, Tara Kruse, Donny Kruse, Katie (Charles) Mingie, Lee(Michelle)Bloom; great grandchildren, Emma, Annie, Maggie Kruse, Colin, Elizabeth Kruse, Landon Mingie; neices and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, on Wednesday, October 23rd from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Hosanna Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8353 Monclova Rd., Monclova, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be given to Hosanna Evangelical Lutheran Church, Monclova, Ohio.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
