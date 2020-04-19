Irene L. Streeter
1924 - 2020
Irene L. Streeter Irene L. Streeter, age 95, born on September 25, 1924, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Goerlich Center for Dementia Care after her own struggle with this disease. She enjoyed her career working in real estate for many years, then did appraisals before retiring. Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Pamela (Peter) Lang; sons, Gary and Dean (Cindy) Streeter; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth (Milan) Rajacich and Evelyn Voss and brother, Tom Lytner. A Private Gathering will be held for family and friends at a later date. To leave a special message for Irene's family please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
