Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Irene S. Nowak


1929 - 2019
Irene S. Nowak

Irene S. Nowak, age 90, passed away at Bon Secours Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center on November 25, 2019. She was born January 6, 1929 in Detroit, MI. A parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother whose greatest pride was in taking care of her family.

Irene is survived by her children, James (Brenda) Nowak, Victoria (Phillip) King, Ken (Karen) Nowak, and Terri (Dan) Diers; grandchildren, Heather (Dan), Michelle (Brent), Melanie (Nathan), Katie, Danielle, Haley, Casey, and Jason; and great grandchildren, Nicholas, Victoria, Layla, Mia, and Landon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and brothers, Edward and Henry Nowak.

Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 with a scripture service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass for Irene will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, at 10 a.m. preceded by visitation in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 28, 2019
