Irene Smalley
Irene Smalley, 98, of Perrysburg, Ohio died peacefully on December 8, 2019, at Kingston Rehabilitation in Perrysburg. She was born April 4, 1921, in Concord, Michigan to Olin and Elsie Snow.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Wayne Smalley. She is survived by her children, Susan Smalley (Jim Artabasy) of East Lansing and Horton, Michigan, and Sharlyn Premuda of Jasper, IN and Naples FL; siblings, Geraldine Verhoeven and Richard Snow of Jackson, MI; grandchildren, Michael Artabasy, Karen Artabasy, Joshua Premuda (Meghan) and Joel Premuda (Kristyn); and great grand-children, Hadley Premuda, Connor Premuda, Dawson Premuda, Hazel Premuda and Chloe Premuda. She is also survived by much-loved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Growing up the oldest child in a farm family, near Jackson, Michigan, during the depression, Irene learned thrift early on. She tried never to waste anything. She picked berries and tree fruit, canned and froze produce, sewed and knitted clothing and upholstered furniture. Rather than discard something, she took great care to find someone else who might be able to use the item.
Irene graduated from Hanover High School, valedictorian of her class of 17. She attended Jackson Business University, where she completed a 60-week course in 40 weeks, then went to work as an accountant at Michigan Wholesalers in Jackson. It was the perfect job for her, as she always enjoyed working with numbers. She married Wayne when he completed Officer Training School, after knowing and dating him for seven years.
After World War II, Irene and Wayne lived in Concord, MI. In 1957, they relocated to Perrysburg, OH, spending summers at Round Lake, near Horton, MI. Irene was an active volunteer while her daughters were in school. When they graduated, she resumed full-time employment, first as office secretary at Perrysburg High School and later as cashier for Owens-Illinois Levis Park operations. She was a member of Perrysburg's First Presbyterian Church. For many years she organized the church's twice-yearly rummage sales and she baked pecan pies for the Presby Pies stand at the Perrysburg farmers market as recently as last summer.
Thanks to Melinda Gallant and Marty Gluth, who checked on her regularly for several years, to many members of her church family and to her caregiver and "third daughter," Daneen Warton, who provided loving assistance for the past 15 months. Thanks also to the staff members at Perrysburg Mercy Hospital, Ohio Home Living and Perrysburg Kingston Rehabilitation who helped so much during the final weeks of her life.
A brief graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Thursday, December 12, at 10 A.M., at Maple Grove Cemetery in Concord, MI. A memorial service will be scheduled in the spring at the First Presbyterian Church in Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's name to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Second Street, Perryburg, OH 43551. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019